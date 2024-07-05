«Foxtrot», «Epicenter», Rozetka and Comfy report record sales of power equipment — power banks, generators, charging stations and solar panels.

Ukrainian Forbes found outwhich models are in the greatest demand and at what price they are offered (according to the Hotline website) — we briefly summarize the main points.

Power banks

Sales of power banks in Ukraine have tripled on average this year compared to 2023

The most popular brands: Xiaomi, Xipin, Make, Gelius, Baseus, Xo and Colorway

Prices for Xiaomi power banks start at ₴549

Charging stations

In general, compared to last year, sales of charging stations increased 5-10 times. The «Foxtrot» network, for example, sold 120% more charging stations in June alone

The most popular brands: EcoFlow, Bluetti and Anker

Prices for EcoFlow in Ukraine start from ₴9900

Generators

Sales of generators in Ukraine increased 4 times on average.

The most popular brands: Forte, Werk and RZTK

Prices for 5 kW generators start at ₴12,950

Solar panels