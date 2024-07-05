«Foxtrot», «Epicenter», Rozetka and Comfy report record sales of power equipment — power banks, generators, charging stations and solar panels.
Ukrainian Forbes found outwhich models are in the greatest demand and at what price they are offered (according to the Hotline website) — we briefly summarize the main points.
Power banks
- Sales of power banks in Ukraine have tripled on average this year compared to 2023
- The most popular brands: Xiaomi, Xipin, Make, Gelius, Baseus, Xo and Colorway
- Prices for Xiaomi power banks start at ₴549
Charging stations
- In general, compared to last year, sales of charging stations increased 5-10 times. The «Foxtrot» network, for example, sold 120% more charging stations in June alone
- The most popular brands: EcoFlow, Bluetti and Anker
- Prices for EcoFlow in Ukraine start from ₴9900
Generators
- Sales of generators in Ukraine increased 4 times on average.
- The most popular brands: Forte, Werk and RZTK
- Prices for 5 kW generators start at ₴12,950
Solar panels
- According to the «Foxtrot» network, despite the fact that solar panels are a relatively new category for many large retailers and there is no annual statistics, demand is already growing (and they are often bought not only for private houses but also for apartments, where they are installed on balconies along with generators).
- The most popular brand: EcoFlow
- The price of one 100 W EcoFlow panel starts at ₴7999.
