Demand is declining, and inventories are getting higher. Sony suspends production of PS VR2

A month ago, Sony announced PS VR2 PC compatibility, which should be available this year and will be a lifeline for semi-failed VR headsets. To continue the story Bloomberg citing informed sources, reports that Sony has been forced to suspend production of the PS VR2 as demand is getting lower and stocks are getting higher.

There is no need for additional batches of PS VR2 until Sony sells out its existing inventory of devices. Bloomberg’s sources do not provide specifics on the accumulated volume of goods, only note that Sony has shipped more than 2 million PS VR2 headsets to the market since its release in February 2023.

According to IDC, PSVR2 sales have been declining every quarter since its debut. At the same time, analysts predict a further revival in demand for VR headsets thanks to Apple, which recently entered this market with the acclaimed Vision Pro. According to IDC, the VR market will grow at an average annual rate of 31.5% between 2023 and 2028.

Dynamics of PS VR2 sales decline since the beginning

Sony has not responded to Bloomberg’s request and has not yet commented on the reports of declining PS VR2 sales.

As a reminder, PS VR2 sales started in February 2023 at a price of $550. And the rather high price was one of the factors that restrained the headset sales. Another significant factor is a rather limited selection of games. There are currently about 160 games available on PS VR2, so PC compatibility should help expand the game library and the attractiveness of the headset itself. It is worth remembering that the recent business restructuring and massive redundancies hit many projects — the London-based PlayStation Studios, which worked on VR games, ceased to exist. Even the sacred Guerrilla Games, which developed the Horizon Call of the Mountain exclusive in the popular Horizon series, was not spared from the cuts.