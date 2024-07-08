«Despicable Me 4» opened with $230 million, and «Inside Out 2» became the fifth richest animated film in the world with $1.2 billion in grosses

«Thoughts inside out 2» currently holds the crown as the highest-grossing movie of 2024, moving the second part «Dunes» to second place.

The box office of «Inside Out 2» has now reached $1.2 billion, making it the fifth highest-grossing animated film in the world and the tenth at the international box office (Pixar and Disney’s creation also became the «richest» film in Mexico and the second highest grossing film in Latin America, second only to the final «Avengers»).

«Inside Out 2» — is a sequel to the original 2015 story by Peter Doxter, which told the story of 11-year-old Riley and her five emotions (Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger). In the second film, «new guests» — appear in the head of the older protagonist, including Anxiety. The director of «Inside Out 2» is Kelsey Mann, and the screenwriter Meg Lefov has also returned to the project.

Last week’s debutant «Despicable Me 4» grossed $230 million in 5 days. The total international gross reached $107 million, while the domestic box office brought Illumination $123 million (which was greatly helped by the July 4 holiday weekend). The production of the cartoon cost $100 million (for context: films by Pixar and Disney, Illumination’s main competitor, usually cost $200 million — «Inside Out 2» was no exception).

The animated franchise «Despicable Me», which started in 2010, has since been expanded with three sequels, two spinoffs about minions, and a series of short films. Currently, «Despicable Me» — the highest-grossing animated franchise in history with earnings of 4.7 billion (in second place «Shrek» with $4 billion).

Source: Deadline, Variety