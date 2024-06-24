«Inside Out 2» beat the second «Dune» as the «richest» film of the year with a gross of $720 million

«Inside Out 2» took just two weekends to reach the title of the highest-grossing film of 2024.

The Disney and Pixar animated film has so far earned $724 million worldwide, surpassing «Dune 2» Denis Villeneuve ($711 million).

North America accounted for $355 million of the total earnings, while screenings abroad brought the film $369 million. Among the most profitable markets abroad: Mexico ($63.9 million), the United Kingdom ($29.2 million), Korea ($29 million), Germany ($17.9 million) and Brazil ($17.3 million), and the film will be released in Japan on August 1. At this rate, «Inside Out 2» has every chance of becoming the first film in 2024 to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

«Inside Out 2» — is a sequel to the original 2015 story by Peter Doxter, which told the story of 11-year-old Riley and her five emotions (Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger). In the second film, «new guests» — appear in the head of the older protagonist, including Anxiety. The director of «Inside Out 2» is Kelsey Mann, and the screenwriter Meg Lefov has also returned to the project The sequel cost $200 million to produce.

Interestingly, the cartoon’s trailer set its own record earlier, garnering 157 million views in the first 24 hours and becoming the most successful animated trailer launch in Disney’s history. The previous record holders were«Frozen 2» with 116.4 million views per day and «The Incredibles 2» with 113.6 million views per day.

Source: Variety