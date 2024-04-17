Developers have created a game to collect donations for the Armed Forces: we need to destroy military targets in Russia

Ukrainian developers together with volunteers have created on Fire — a gamified platform for collecting donations.

About it says on the Lviv IT Cluster website.

uFire allows users to destroy military and infrastructure facilities located on the map of Russia in real time by selecting them by their real coordinates.

Anyone can join the collection and destroy one of the military facilities on the virtual map.

In order to donate, you need to select an object on the map, a means of destruction that corresponds to the amount of the donation, a payment method, and click “Dispose of”.

The destruction process is accompanied by animation and sound effects.

The main idea of the uVoGni project is to motivate Ukrainians (and others) to join the training camps that are so necessary for our defenders, as well as to remind them of how big an enemy Ukraine is facing.Main goal

– is to raise UAH 100 million for the purchase of 5,000 FPV drones and provide them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The entire team works on a volunteer basis, and 100% of the funds raised will be used to purchase the drones.

It should be noted that today it became known that Ukraine launches production «Schmavic» — the Chinese DJI Mavic analog.