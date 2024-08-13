Developers hint at Borderlands 4 despite the movie’s failure, as the third part of «comes to life on Steam

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Despite the huge losses from the Borderlands adaptation, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford assures that the team is not abandoning the franchise and may soon announce the fourth installment of the game.

The recent adaptation of Borderlands suffered a crushing defeat at the box office, losing $100 million. Critics panned the movie and called it a «disaster» and «uninspired». The movie received a zero rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes immediately after its release.

Due to the failure on the big screen, the franchise creators decided to focus on what fans value most — video games. Randy Pitchford hinted at the exciting prospects of Borderlands 4 by using a play on words in English: «four» (four) instead of «for» (for). This not-so-subtle allusion sparked heated discussions among fans of the series.

So what you’re saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of film makers on the planet have done. I’m super flattered! We’re working extra hard four you on what’s next…. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) August 10, 2024

Take-Two Interactive, which acquired Gearbox for $460 million, announced the development of a new game in the Borderlands universe before the movie was released. The timing of this announcement was very appropriate, as the franchise needs to succeed now.

Interestingly, despite the failure of the movie, it still increased interest in the game series. After the movie’s premiere, Borderlands 3 rapidly rose in the Steam sales charts According to the portal SteamDB, the peak number of simultaneous players reached approximately 12,300 people — the highest number since February 2013.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment of the series since the last main game, Borderlands 3, was released back in 2019. Although there have been several successful spin-offs since then, players are eager for a full-fledged sequel. Pitchford admitted that he is «flattered» flattered by the fact that fans prefer video games to the cinematic interpretation of the Borderlands universe.

Borderlands — is a cult series of first-person shooters with role-playing elements that has won the hearts of millions of players with its unique style. The action takes place on the dangerous planet Pandora and other worlds, where players in the role of «Warehouse Seekers» hunt for legendary alien treasures. The series is famous for its black humor, charismatic characters, and above all, an incredible number of different weapons — more than a billion unique combinations.