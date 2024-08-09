Epic failure: Borderlands movie garnered a meager 6% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The film, which fans have been waiting for almost a decade, did not live up to the audience’s expectations.

The Borderlands video game has gained recognition for its black humor, original weapons, dynamic battles, and vivid characters. However, the cinematic version seems to have failed to convey these key elements on the big screen.

Initially, Borderlands received 0% of the Rotten Tomatoes based on 23 reviews. It now stands at a not much better 6%. Director Eli Roth has been criticized for his approach to telling the story of Lilith, the main character who returns to the planet Pandora. Critics point to a weak script and a poor adaptation of the game universe.

«Eli Roth’s fiasco is so boringly formulaic and sloppy that even artificial intelligence would consider it too plagiarized», — wrote Nick Schager of The Daily Beast about the film’s unoriginal and hastily written script.

«Borderlands stretches through its treasure hunt scenario and endless borrowings from the best franchises, from Lethal Weapon to Star Wars. It makes you want to go home and blow up your PlayStation»,” wrote Bob Strauss of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Some viewers compare Borderlands to Marvel’s «Guardians of the Galaxy», but not in favor of the former. The similarity in visual style and humor has led to accusations of imitation.

The star-studded cast, including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis, could not save the day. Critics pointed to the inconsistency between the actors and their protagonists.

The decision to make the movie with a PG-13 rating also raised doubts. The original game has a rating of «M» (for adults), and the change in the target audience could have affected the overall perception of the movie.

Ukrainian cinemas are already showing Borderlands the movie was released on August 8

Source: Gamerant, Destructoid

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.