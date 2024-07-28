Borderlands developer announces new game and second movie

It’s been five years since the last major Borderlands game, and it begs the question, when is the next one? Randy Pitchford, Chairman Gearbox studio, says that he does not you will have to wait a long time.

«I have not been able to hide the fact that we are working on many things, and that we are working on big things. I’m sure our fans will be very, very happy with the next game project when we’re ready to announce it. I will tell you that we’re not going to make people wait long before we announce it».

Pitchford hints that the announcement of the next Borderlands movie may appear «by the end of the year, possibly earlier than». About the game, he says:

«I have the biggest and best team ever working on what we know is exactly what our fans want from us, so I’m really, really excited. I can’t wait to talk about it!»

The last major installment in the series was Borderlands 3 in 2019, but 2022 saw the release of New Tales from the Borderlands and the role-playing game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The latter game proved to be a hit, and Pitchford hints that we’ll likely see more from the D&D-inspired subuniverse.

«In the first Wonderlands game, we achieved a better result than in the first Borderlands game, so we can build on that. I love fantasy. That’s why we created the original Dragon Keep DLC for Borderlands 2, because I love fantasy so much. A lot of us at Gearbox love fantasy, and this gives us the opportunity to do that in the context of Borderlands, I think our fans should expect more of it».

Source: GamesRadar