Digital release «20 days in Mariupol» — Oscar-winning film by Mstislav Chernov is available for viewing on Kyivstar TV, Megogo, SWEET.TV and Takflix

The film tells the story of the siege of Mariupol in February-March 2022 and became the first Ukrainian film to win «Oscar» in one of the main categories.

Starting today, «20 Days in Mariupol» is available to watch online — on Kyivstar TV, Megogo, SWEET.TV and Takflix.

On Kyivstar TV, the cost of renting the movie starts from 39 UAH for SD quality (69 UAH — buy forever) and 49 UAH for HD quality (99 UAH — buy forever).

Megogo offers the movie to its subscribers for 55 UAH for SD and 79 UAH for Full HD.

SWEET.TV — 69 UAH for SD and 99 UAH for Full HD.

On Takflix, the price of viewing is 95 UAH (in the press service of the online cinema noted (10% of each ticket is donated to the «Come Back Alive» Foundation, and 50% — to the filmmakers).

Note that «20 days in Mariupol» also became the highest-grossing documentary in Ukraine with a box office of UAH 2.2 million in early March. Overseas, the film is available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime, and is also available on Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, and other digital platforms.

