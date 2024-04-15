Director Shawn Levy says the movie «Deadpool and Wolverine» — is not «Deadpool 3»: This is a two-hander character adventure

The film, which will combine Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in one story and will be the only Marvel movie to be released this year, will be released in Ukraine on July 25.

At CinemaCon 2024, the film’s director Shawn Levy commented on the change of the film’s title to the publication Screen Rant:

«As for the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I feel proud every day — because we are talking about two great movie stars in their most iconic roles. Yes, it’s the third Deadpool movie, but — it’s not «Deadpool 3». It’s a completely different thing that’s more like «Deadpool and Wolverine», but not trying to copy anything from the first two movies. They were great, but this adventure is about playing four-handed»,” Levy said.

Trailer «Deadpool and Wolverine», published in early February, became the most popular of all time with 365 million viewsbut very indirectly showed the character of Hugh Jackman — mostly in the form of a shadow or from the back. At the same time, the footage, shown at this year’s CinemaCon exclusively to journalists, revealed his image a little more — Wolverine and Deadpool have already talked and rode in the same car, with Reynolds’ character persistently mocking his «colleague’s» costume.

Previously, the director of «X-Men: First Class» Matthew Vaughn stated that the third «Deadpool» — is «push» that can save the Marvel universe

«Deadpool and Wolverine» — the only Marvel feature film to be released in 2024. Fox owned the two previous releases, along with the entire «X-Men» franchise, until it was acquired by Disney in 2019 for $71.3 billion.

The film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on July 25.