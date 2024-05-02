News Software 05-02-2024 at 11:04 comment views icon

Anthropic has launched a mobile app with Claude chatbot — only on iOS for now (Android version coming soon»)

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

The main competitor ChatGPT was previously available on Anthropic Claude.ai website and in third-party libraries such as Amazon Bedrock, Hugging Face, or Microsoft Azure — and now has a separate mobile app.

The Claude mobile app is currently only available on iOS devices, but Anthropic says an Android version will be released «soon».

The app can work as a text chatbot, synchronize with web chats, and analyze images you upload — it is free for all users of Claude AI models, notes The Verge.

Anthropic запустила мобільний застосунок з чатботом Claude — поки лише на iOS (версія для Android вийде «незабаром»)

Also in May, Anthropic will introduce a new Team subscription plan, which will offer access to Claude models to groups of 5+ people for $30 per seat per month. The Pro plan, which was released in September, is available only to individuals for $20 per month.

Team subscribers will have access to all Pro features, plus — more queries (for comparison, Pro users can already enter 5 times more queries than free users), a larger context window, and support for «complex conversations».

Anthropic released the Claude 3 family of models in March in three sizes: the medium Claude Sonnet, the largest Claude Opus, and the smallest Claude Haiku. Last September, Amazon has invested $4 billion in Anthropic.

The Claude app is available now for download for iPhone and iPad for free from the App Store.


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send