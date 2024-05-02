Anthropic has launched a mobile app with Claude chatbot — only on iOS for now (Android version coming soon»)

The main competitor ChatGPT was previously available on Anthropic Claude.ai website and in third-party libraries such as Amazon Bedrock, Hugging Face, or Microsoft Azure — and now has a separate mobile app.

The Claude mobile app is currently only available on iOS devices, but Anthropic says an Android version will be released «soon».

The app can work as a text chatbot, synchronize with web chats, and analyze images you upload — it is free for all users of Claude AI models, notes The Verge.

Also in May, Anthropic will introduce a new Team subscription plan, which will offer access to Claude models to groups of 5+ people for $30 per seat per month. The Pro plan, which was released in September, is available only to individuals for $20 per month.

Team subscribers will have access to all Pro features, plus — more queries (for comparison, Pro users can already enter 5 times more queries than free users), a larger context window, and support for «complex conversations».

Anthropic released the Claude 3 family of models in March in three sizes: the medium Claude Sonnet, the largest Claude Opus, and the smallest Claude Haiku. Last September, Amazon has invested $4 billion in Anthropic.

The Claude app is available now for download for iPhone and iPad for free from the App Store.