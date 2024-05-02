GTA VI publisher Take-Two closes two game studios — Roll7 and Intercept Games (part of Private Division)

Last month, Take-Two announced the layoff of 5% of its staff, or about 600 employees.

How reports Bloomberg as part of its restructuring and cost-cutting efforts, Take-Two will close two subsidiaries: London-based Roll7 (developer of the action shooter Rollerdrome and skateboarding platformer OlliOlli) and Seattle-based Intercept Games (developer of the space simulator Kerbal Space Program 2), which will lay off all 70 employees.

Both offices were part of Take-Two’s Private Division —, a label founded in 2017 to publish small and medium-sized games. The company’s vice president of communications, Alan Lewis, said that no additional details would be provided regarding the layoffs announced in April, but clarified that support for Kerbal Space Program 2 would continue (the game is currently still in early access on Steam).

Last month, Take-Two announced that will lay off 5% of its staff (about 600 employees) and canceled several unannounced games. Interestingly, two months before, the company’s CEO Strauss Zelnick assured that No plans to lay off people.

Take-Two is the publisher of such well-known game series as GTA, Red Dead Redemption, Mafia, BioShock, XCOM, and Civilization. Last year, the company generated $5.3 billion in revenue.

According to some estimates, in 2024, the video game industry will 9400 people were laid off and in 2023 — 10,500 employees. Sony, Microsoft, and Riot Games this year alone a total of 3300 employees were laid off and the consequences financial implosion of the Embracer Group continue to spread (numerous closed studios and more than 1,400 laid-off workers).