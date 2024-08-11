Disney’s animated hit «Inside Out» will become a TV series — first footage from Dream Productions at D23

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Disney and Pixar have previewed the first footage of an animated series set in the «Inside Out» universe called «Dream Production» at D23.

«Thank you for making «Inside Out 2» the number one animated movie of all time. If you love the movie as much as we do, I have some great news,» said Pixar’s Pete Docter on the D23 stage.

The series, which will be released in 2025, is set between the first and second parts of the movie. It will take place in a studio where Riley’s dreams come true every night — on time and on budget. Some memories need additional processing, so they are sent to Dream Productions, and when Riley falls asleep, we see the crew creating dreams, just like on the set.

«It’s our first original series, and we wanted to do something unique and bold, unlike anything we’ve done before,» says Docter.

The chief creative officer of Pixar Animation Studios first mentioned the series in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in June. At the time, he told the publication that production on the series was over: «We’re done. It will be released next spring. I’m not sure there’s a specific release date».

«Remember in the first movie when we visited Dream Productions to see how Riley’s dreams are created? That explains why they are so strange. We also went on to explore the power of dreams and how they affect us in the real world. So that’s pretty cool».

The animated film «Inside Out 2» became the highest-grossing film in history when raised a whopping $1.5 billion at the global box office. The film, which cost $200 million to produce, recently outperformed another Disney hit, Marvel’s «Avengers», and made its way into the top ten highest-grossing films of all time.

