«Inside Out 2» — officially «the richest» cartoon in history with a box office of $1.5 billion

The sequel to «Inside Out» earned $1.462 billion worldwide, surpassing the previous leader, «Frozen 2», with $1.454 billion.

Disney currently has 7 of the 10 «highest-grossing» animated films in history — and 5 of them are created by Pixar. (Disney’s 2019 «The Lion King» is not considered an animated film by the studio, as it was released on behalf of Disney Live Action and not under one of its animation labels.)

«Inside Out 2» also moved up in the overall list of top grossing films: it took 13th place after «Top Gan: Maverick» and overtook «Barbie»

The cartoon recorded record-breaking figures when it opened in — with the best start for a $295 million animated film and in just 19 days «Thoughts inside out 2» crossed the one billion mark. In early July, «Inside out 2» reached the title of the best movie in the history of Pixar.

«Inside Out 2» — is a sequel to the original 2015 story by Peter Doxter, which told the story of 11-year-old Riley and her five emotions (Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger). In the second film, «new guests» — appear in the head of the older protagonist, including Anxiety. The director of Inside Out 2» is Kelsey Mann, and the screenwriter Meg Lefov has also returned to the project. The production of the sequel cost $200 million.

Source: Deadline