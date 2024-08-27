«Do as I say, not as I do»: Valve breaks its own rules for Deadlock’s Steam page

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Valve, the owner of Steam, has caused controversy by breaking its own design rules for the page of its new game Deadlock.

The developer under the pseudonym 3DGlyptics drew attention to this violation. On social media, he emotionally stated: «This is not a joke. Valve is actively breaking its own rules». The developer emphasized that the company bypassed the standard verification process applied to other games on the platform.

ATTENTION VALVE SOFTWARE. YOU ARE VIOLATING YOUR OWN RULES FOR THE DEADLOCK STORE PAGE. ATTENTION VALVE SOFTWARE. ATTENTION VALVE SOFTWARE. ATTENTION VALVE SOFTWARE. ATTENTION VALVE SOFTWARE. ATTENTION VALVE SOFTWARE. ATTENTION VALVE SOFTWARE. ATTENTION VALVE SOFTWARE. ATTENTION. pic.twitter.com/jb73cqYyG2 — Ancient Egg ○ Wishlist ‣ B.C. Piezophile (@3DGlyptics) August 24, 2024

According to Steamworks documentation developers are required to provide at least five screenshots of their product on the Steam page. However, on Deadlock page there are no screenshots, but only a short 22-second teaser is posted.

In March 2024, a similar situation already occurred. Back then, during the sale of The Orange Box, Valve added the «winner of more than 100 awards» sticker to the header image on the Steam page. This contradicted the platform’s rules, which prohibit placing ratings, award names, and «marketing messages about discounts» on graphic elements. In that case, Valve employee Tom Giardino admitted the mistake and the company quickly corrected the violation.

Source: PCgamer

