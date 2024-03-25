Dragon’s Dogma 2: Maximum online has set a new record, the rating on Steam is already above 50%

Despite the flurry of criticism on the day of release, Dragon’s Dogma 2 consistently attracted players’ attention over the weekend and gradually received positive feedback. This allowed us to set new records for the number of simultaneous players on Steam every day, and the user rating recovered slightly.

On Friday (release day) Dragon’s Dogma 2 breaks previous Capcom game records for the number of simultaneous players on Steam, reaching 199850 simultaneous players. In the evening, it managed to cross the 200 thousand mark, but only slightly – to 200175 simultaneous users. On Saturday, the game set a new record of 227103 simultaneous users, and on Sunday it exceeded it with a new record value 228585 simultaneous players.

As players progressed through the game, they left new reviews, which were mostly positive. This allowed us to slightly correct the rating and cross the 50% positive feedback threshold (compared to 39% on release day). At the time of writing, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has «mixed» reviews. Out of 34.3 thousand reviews, 51% are positive. The game is mostly praised for its interesting and well-thought-out game world, good combat system, interaction with the environment, well-developed artificial intelligence, and developers’ attention to detail.