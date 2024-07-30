Durov has 100 biological children and opens the DNA code so they can find each other

Pavel Durov, an unmarried and ideological loner, found out that he is actually a father of many children. Now the Telegram owner wants to open his DNA so that his biological children can identify themselves if they wish.

Durov says that 15 years ago, a friend asked him to donate sperm at a clinic — he and his wife could not have children due to fertility problems. So Pavlo not only helped his friend, but also became a sperm donor.

«The boss of the clinic told me that “high quality donor material” was in short supply and that it was my civic duty to donate more sperm to anonymously help more couples. This sounded crazy enough to get me to sign up for sperm donation».

In 2024, Durov learned that his «charity work» had helped more than 100 couples in 12 countries. And that’s not the end of it, as his sperm is still stored in frozen form many years after he stopped being a donor. He plans to give his biological children the opportunity to find out about it:

«Now I plan to open-source my DNA so that my biological children can find each other more easily. Of course, there are risks, but I don’t regret having been a donor. The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I’m proud that I did my part to help alleviate it».

Durov also wants to «destigmatize the concept of sperm donation» and encourage men to do so to help families who have difficulty having children. He proclaimed the principle «Break conventions — rethink the norm». With such views, Pavel Durov resembles Elon Musk, who is not a loner and has many children and constantly emphasizes the importance of their birth.

Source: Du Rove’s Channel