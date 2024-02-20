Electronic Arts may announce F1 24 as early as next week. Release, according to the leak — May 31

On the eve of the start of the Formula 1 season in 2024, there was a leak about the announcement and release date of the next game about the main racing series from Codemasters and Electronic Arts.

F1 24 will be released on May 31, 2024, according to the insider billbil-kun. This is earlier than the traditional release for the series, as F1 23 and F1 22 were released on June 16 and July 1, respectively. This move demonstrates Electronic Arts’ desire to release F1 games closer to the real season, which starts next weekend.

As in the case of F1 23, those who pre-order F1 24 Champions Edition will get three days of early access starting from May 28. In addition, EA Play subscribers will receive a free ten-hour trial starting May 28, according to the leak.

The leak indicates February 27 as the date of the announcement, just before the first Bahrain Grand Prix, which will run from February 29 to March 2. F1 23 was announced on May 3 last year.

F1 23 is expected to be priced at the same level as F1 23: £59.99/€69.99/$69.99 for the Standard Edition and £79.99/€89.99/$89.99 for the Champions Edition on PC. As for consoles, the Standard Edition is expected to cost £69.99/€79.99/$69.99 and the Champions Edition — £89.99/€99.99/$89.99.

The leak did not confirm whether F1 24 will be released on PS4 and Xbox One, but last year’s game was released on the last generation consoles, so it is quite possible (unless there is a change in the game engine). PSVR 2 support is also not confirmed.

Codemasters hasn’t confirmed the rumors, but billbil-kun has previously correctly identified the release date of F1 23 and named EA Sports WRC before the official announcements, transmits Racing Games.

What to expect from F1 24?

Active players of the series are waiting at least for bugs to be fixed that move from one part of the game to another, but this is unlikely. Traditionally, the series offers an updated lineup of drivers and racetracks, but this year there will be no changes in real F1 compared to last year, so there will be no changes here either. There will be changes in the format of the race weekend with a sprint, but Codemasters has ignored such «small things» before. Apparently, there will be updates to the career mode and My Team, as well as new content for the «story mode» Braking Point.

However, the changes may come from a switch to a new game engine, Codemasters’ F1 games have been developed on its own EGO engine since F1 2010, so switching to a new graphics and physics engine to take advantage of current-gen consoles seems like the next logical step. Last year, EA Sports WRC switched to the Unreal Engine, but different Codemasters teams are working on the WRC and F1 series, so it’s not certain.