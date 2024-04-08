The e-cabinet of persons liable for military service should be launched this summer.

This was stated in an interview with MilitarnyisaidDeputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko.

«Document «Electronic cabinet of a person liable for military service» we plan to launch in the summer of 2024. We are also launching the flagship product «Army+» for military personnel,” she said.

The Cabinet is established by draft law 10062, which was signed on April 2.

The draft law gives the Ministry of Defense the ability to strengthen cyber defense and the right to host its IT systems in NATO military cloud storage.

This, according to the Defense Ministry, will allow Ukraine to:

air defense assets that currently protect national data centers from constant missile attacks will be released (instead, this resource will be used to cover other military and civilian infrastructure);

the access of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to allied intelligence will be accelerated and expanded;

development and deployment of new combat systems and electronic services for the army will be accelerated;

data protection against Russian cyberattacks will be strengthened.

Thanks to the electronic cabinet, a citizen will be able to clarify information about himself or herself, update information and understand what data is in the «Oberig» register.

«For example, a person is mistakenly put on the wanted list in the amulet, but he or she is not actually wanted and has no grounds for being put on the wanted list. It happens, it’s a human factor. Employees [of the territorial recruitment and social support centers – ed.] of the TSCs and SPs can also make a mistake, and it is desirable that the person liable for military service knows about it. That is why we are creating such an interface for interaction between the state and the individual,” Chernohorenko explained.

A person will be able to send a request to the registers with his or her signature, receive an automatically generated response, and this response will be included in the registry.

That is, in fact, the person simply initiates the data update and then this data is supplemented or completed with the electronic card.

The purpose of the service is to eliminate queues at the TCC and JVs and the need to submit documents to clarify data.