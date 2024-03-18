Elon Musk «declassified» the source code of his chatbot Grok — without training data yet

From now on, developers and researchers will be able to use the architecture on which Grok operates in their own projects.

xAI, an artificial intelligence company owned by Elon Musk published the source code of its chatbot on GitHub. The announcement says that the release contains «the code and network architecture of the» Grok-1 «model with 314 billion parameters». How to notes VentureBeat, the model is released under the Apache 2.0 license, which allows commercial use, but does not include training data or connectivity to X for real-time data.

In a previous post published by xAI in November, it was noted that the Grok «large language model has been under development for the past 4 months» and is designed to «generate texts and answer questions»

Previously, Musk has publicly criticized AI companies for being closed-minded — this, in particular, sounds like one of the accusations, set forth in his lawsuit against OpenAI (Elon was a co-founder of the startup, but when his proposal to merge OpenAI with Tesla and head a joint venture was rejected, left the company and did not provide the promised funding).

Grok was originally released as an alternative to the then-popular ChatGPT — though its positioned as a humorous chatbotand it was available only for owners of a premium subscription to X (formerly Twitter).

Many well-known companies have also opened source code for some of their AI models — in particular Meta for LLaMa, Mistral, Falcon, and AI2. In February, Google also released two new open source models called Gemma2B and Gemma7B. At the same time, some enterprises have become interested in Grok’s open source code — Perplexity CEO Arvind Srinivas (the company offers an AI assistant and search engine) wrote on X that they customize the Mask chatbot for their search and make it available to Pro subscription users.