Musk sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over «AI threat»

The lawsuit says that OpenAI has allegedly abandoned its original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity, instead focusing on making a profit.

According to Musk’s lawyers, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman initially approached the billionaire with a proposal to create a non-profit open source project — instead of working with Microsoft, which invested billions in the ChatGPT developer, «focuses on making money». The AI startup is also accused of designing the most advanced GPT-4 language model, are currently kept «secret».

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but resigned from the board of directors 3 years later: officially — due to a conflict of interest with Tesla, and rumored — due to denial of the position of CEO.

Last year, OpenAI underwent a revolution, who dismissed Altman from his post — OpenAI board members said they were trying to protect the company’s mission to develop artificial intelligence that benefits humanity. After several days of discussions and intervention by Microsoft Sam eventually returned to the company.

ChatGPT — OpenAI’s AI chatbot became the fastest growing program in the first 6 months after its launch in November 2022. It also provoked the launch of competitive developments from Meta, Google, and others (including from Musk himself).

Chatbots are now used for a wide range of tasks, from writing texts and summarizing documents to creating computer code.

Source: Reuters