Elon Musk says that taking ketamine during periods of low mood is in the interests of investors

Last year, Musk admitted that he prescribed ketamine for treatment and stated that he takes the drug for «periods» — at times when he experiences «chemical hot flashes» that can cause depression.

In a new interview, the billionaire added that taking ketamine eases his periods of low mood, and this is in the best interest of investors in Tesla and other companies he runs.

«For Wall Street, the main thing is — fulfillment of duties», — Elon said in an interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon (via Bloomberg). «From the investors’ point of view, if I start something, I have to continue it».

Ketamine can indeed be prescribed to patients for the treatment of pain and depression, and in high doses, the drug acts as a sedative. However, it can also cause hallucinations, and an overdose will most often result in loss of consciousness and slowed breathing, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

In January, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the boards of Tesla and SpaceX is concerned about Musk’s recreational drug use.

«After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing. Not even a trace of any drugs or alcohol was found», — Musk wrote on X at the time.

Meanwhile Lemon’s interview with Musk was never released on X (and is now available on YouTube). The journalist said that Elon allegedly did not like his questions (including those related to ketamine use), and the billionaire himself wrote that he was not satisfied with Lemon’s approach.