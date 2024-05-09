Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 gets wireless charging, bigger screen, and older processor at $399

Motorola has released a new mid-range smartphone Moto G Stylus 5G. The new device has an updated design and several improvements over its predecessor.

In particular, the screen has been improved. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. This year’s model also received support for 15W wireless charging. At the same time, the 5000 mAh battery can be charged using 30W fast wired charging.

For some unknown reason, Motorola decided to continue using the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, just like last year’s model. But the amount of RAM has been increased from 6 GB to 8 GB. The storage capacity is 128 GB. The device retains features such as a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

The stylus also has several improvements. Motorola uses «larger contact area» and some software updates to improve the user interface and reduce lag when using the stylus.

The main camera still has a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization, but the 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 32-megapixel selfie cameras have been updated. The selfie camera uses pixel merging for better sensitivity in low light conditions. The back panel has a soft-touch plastic «vegan leather». The phone will be sold in two color variants: caramel latte and orange orange-red.

Moto G 5G Stylus 2024 will go on sale on May 30 for $399.

Source: The Verge