We waited for it. In April, the demand for IT professionals without experience was higher than for experienced specialists

In April, demand for inexperienced IT professionals was higher than for those with 3-4 years of experience.

This is stated in Djinni statistics, published on Telegram.

The calculations are based on the Djinni index.

Reference. The Djinni index is calculated as the number of offers received by candidates divided by the number of responses to vacancies. An increase in the index means that the demand for candidates is growing. A drop in the index means that demand from companies is falling and it is harder to find a job.

The average Djinni index in April is — 0.26. That is, for every 100 responses, candidates received 26 offers And this is the best index for the last year.

The highest index for the last 30 days in the categories:

Marketing Analyst — 1.37;

Lead Generation — 1.3.

It is among the leaders in technical categories:

SQL — 1.12;

Rust — 1.04;

Data Engineer — 0.91.

It should be noted that we have recently disassembled what was happening in the April labor market. In short: there are more vacancies and hires, but the salaries are — lower.