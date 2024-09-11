Elon Musk threatened to «impregnate» Taylor Swift — after the singer supported Kamala Harris

Billionaire Elon Musk, who only officially has 12 children from several different women, has set his sights on «impregnating» and the pop sensation of the last year, singer Taylor Swift.

Musk’s statement was made against the backdrop of the US election race and the debate between the main candidates — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The latter was officially endorsed by Taylor Swift yesterday because «Harris is fighting for rights and can become a warrior who defends them». The singer posted her statement on Instagram signed as «childless woman with a cat» — a reference to the mocking words of Trump’s partner J.D. Vance.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, is known for his support of Trump, reacted to Swift’s comment with lightning speed, tweeting that he could to easily deprive her of the status of «childless»:

«Okay, Taylor, you win. I will give you a baby and protect your cats».

In fact, Musk’s words look like a manifestation of misogyny and resemble a threat, as several commentators immediately wrote:

«Elon shows the world that he is a misogynistic pig», — He replied an account of the international hacker group Anonymous.

«It’s creepy, dude, but we always knew you were creepy», — wrote another user.

Musk, who has long claimed that falling birth rates will be the main cause of the decline of human civilization, has 12 children (of those we know about) — from four women.

At the same time, the desire to «impregnate» as many women as possible is not the first time the billionaire has said this, and he often confirms it with his actions — last year the New York Times wrote that he donated his sperm to the SpaceX bank to create a future Martian colony.

Source: Futurism