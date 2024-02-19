EU may fine Apple $539 million after antitrust investigation into Spotify complaint

Apple may face a fine of about USD 539 million from the EU and a ban on anti-competitive practices in the App Store for music streaming services.

Source FT cites five unnamed sources and reports that the European Commission will announce its decision early next month.

The investigation is related to an antitrust complaint filed by Spotify in 2019 and concerns App Store rules that at the time did not allow developers to direct customers to alternative subscription options outside the app that could be cheaper without Apple’s 30% commission. Apple later relaxed these restrictions. The Commission will claim that Apple violated EU antitrust law and created «unfair trading conditions» for its competitors by introducing «anti-diversion obligations» in the App Store, transmits Engadget.