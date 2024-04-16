«Evaders boast of a beautiful life»: GUR warns of IPSO on TikTok

The Main Intelligence Directorate has warned Ukrainians about the Russian ISIS on TikTok and other social networks. In it, men shoot videos abroad on vacation, call themselves «evaders» and boast of a beautiful life.

According to the GUR, such videos quickly gain views and comments from the audience. This, in turn, pushes them into trends.

This is evidence of a targeted enemy propaganda campaign:

the synchronicity of the appearance of numerous songs and videos that «heroize» men who refuse to defend their own country;

anonymity of the authors;

content promotion by organized groups of bots.

«The above-mentioned IPSO is a classic technology of splitting society, when there are “defenders” on the one hand and “evaders” on the other. The purpose of such actions of the enemy is to disrupt mobilization, increase tension in society through internal confrontation», — the DIU summarizes.

After a while, about the hostile IPSO reported and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Part of this divisive campaign, as noted by the CPC, is, among other things a high-budget video about «two realities» of Ukrainians – evaders and mobilized

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law in the second reading№10449on strengthening mobilization.

The lawmakes changes to the data accounting procedureintroduces penalties for evasion.

And recently it became known that the Ministry of Defense digitized data of all potential recruits.