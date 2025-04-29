Every third deferral in Ukraine is issued through «Reserve+», — Chernogorenko

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko shared new information about the work of the «Reserve+» application. She spoke about the upcoming appearance of two new deferrals in the application and provided interesting statistical information.

According to Kateryna Chernogorenko, the mobile application for persons liable for military service already has 4 million users. This is the most popular product of the Ministry of Defense.

The deputy minister also said that one of the most popular digital services in «Reserve+» is the ability to get a deferral from mobilization. Previously, deferrals were issued only in paper form after a personal visit to the military registration and enlistment office with the corresponding queues. At the same time, the queues had to be defended twice: first, to apply for a deferment, and then to receive a decision.

Since last year, the Ministry of Defense has launched an opportunity to apply for a deferral online through «Reserve+». Initially, this feature was made available to people with disabilities and students. Later, parents with many children were added to these lucky ones. During the first 3 days of the service availability, the following people used it issued 100 thousand deferrals.

Currently, every third deferral in Ukraine is granted through «Reserve+». It takes a few minutes to apply for a deferral electronically – just submit a request in the application, after which the system will check the grounds for granting a deferral in the relevant state registers. The decision is displayed in «Reserve+». This year, we have already made it possible to automatically extend deferrals.

According to Kateryna Chernogorenko, Ukrainian legislation provides for 35 types of deferments, and the digitalization team at the Ministry of Defense wants to implement all of them by 2025. In May, two new types of deferments for persons liable for military service are planned to be launched, which can also be applied for electronically:

For people with temporary disability and for a period of 6 to 12 months.

For citizens who have a husband or wife in the service and a child under 18.

In the summer, a new convenient feature will appear in the «Reserve+» application — it will be possible to pay a fine for violation of the rules of military registration with a 50% discount.

Source: Facebook