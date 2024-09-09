Extra-thin Samsung Galaxy Fold Special Edition and all colors of S24 FE in new images

The new renders show Samsung Galaxy S24 FE from almost all sides (except the top and bottom). The foldable Galaxy Fold Special Edition appears open from the back, and you can see the cameras, buttons, and thickness.

The smartphone Galaxy S24 FE is available in graphite, blue, green, and yellow colors. There seems to be a white/silver one missing, but the latest leaks say it won’t be there. The biggest change compared to the Galaxy S23 FE is the flat bezel. The smartphone will have a flat display with a camera hole in the center. The bezels will be relatively thin — only 1.99 mm. It is not known if they will all be the same thickness, although the bottom one seems to be slightly thicker. The frame of the phone is made of aluminum, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ will protect the display.

The back panel has three vertically aligned cameras in the upper left corner. They protrude directly from the back panel, without any islands. The back panel is covered with glass and is also flat. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side.

The new Galaxy FE will have a 6.7″ FullHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The peak brightness will be 1900 nits. The main camera will be 50 MP, with a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone will support Galaxy AI smart features.

The phone will have 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Its predecessor was released in early October, so this is likely to happen again. It is known that the smartphone will be called Galaxy S24 FE, and sources have confirmed this name.

Samsung’s third foldable smartphone of 2024 Galaxy Fold Special Edition appeared in the image for the first time. This is the expected thinner version of the Galaxy Fold6, which was also previously called the Galaxy Fold6 Slim or Galaxy Fold6 Ultra.The image immediately shows the smaller thickness.

The phone will also have a flat frame with slightly rounded corners. It also has an island with three cameras, but it is slightly different.It is not as round and a little thicker. The back of the phone seems to be made of matte metal. It is not known for sure, but most likely it is glass with a different coating underneath. It is also unknown whether black will be the only color. The power button on the right side will work as a fingerprint scanner. The volume buttons are located above it.

The Galaxy Fold Special Edition will be 10.6 mm thick when folded and — 4.9 mm when unfolded. The phone will have a 200 MP main camera. The diagonal of the main display of the device is 8″, and the second is 6.5″. Thus, both screens will be slightly larger than the Samsung Galaxy Fold6.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Special Edition is not expected to be widely available. It is likely to be released only in China and South Korea. The release date is not yet known, but it will happen in 2024.