First photo of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE — smartphone certified in the USA

The expected new Samsung Fan Edition smartphone has been certified by the FCC in the United States. Thanks to this, you can take a first look at Samsung Galsxy S24 FE.

The FCC is an unusual and not the best source of images, it is usually difficult to see anything and learn more about the smartphone. This live photo of the S24 F doesn’t show the phone up close and personal.

The black device is attached to some kind of testing equipment. Its display is off, and the photo was taken from a little distance. However, you can see the similarities between the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the S24 flagships.

Images of the Galaxy S24 FE for the press appeared on the Internet earlier this month and revealed its design. The smartphone has a flat aluminum frame and glass on the front and back. It looks similar to the Galaxy S24/S24+, but will not have the thin bezels of the S24 series. Color options include blue, graphite, mint, silver, and yellow.

Most of the specifications of the Samsung Galsxy S24 FE are also similar to the S24. It has an Exynos 2400 processor, even in the US where Samsung usually uses Snapdragon chips. The decision may be due to their lower cost.

Source: SamMobile