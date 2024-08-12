Fallout: New Vegas gets a large-scale fan expansion with 6+ hours of gameplay

The Games section is published with the support of ?

It also features 20+ quests, new factions, and 35+ voice actors.

Modder ToxicWhiteout has created a new fan expansion for Fallout: New Vegas called Dry Wells — Legion Expansion, which adds over 6 hours of gameplay and more than 20 new quests. The modification rebuilds the Dry Wells location from scratch, allowing you to visit it before the events of the Lonesome Road expansion.

The expansion adds more than 20 new quests of varying difficulty — from simple item delivery tasks to large-scale battles. Players will be able to explore new medium-sized dungeons and complete four storylines. Two of them are focused on the history of the Legion, one is dedicated to the liberation of slaves, and another is related to the new faction «The Hunter’s Guild».

ToxicWhiteout claims that players’ choices will affect the development of the main quest, which will increase the replayability of the modification. In addition, the expansion adds 35 fully voiced characters and the ability to get a new home after completing the main storyline.

The modification also allows you to learn more about the Twisted Hairs tribe through hidden notes scattered around the map. Players will be able to explore the history of the tribe’s betrayal.

The developer offers three additional files for the expansion. The first one adds Desert Natural Weathers Climate weather effects to the Dry Wells location. The second is an audio mod that adds radios from Imperium Radio. The third file adds a chest with Gaius Magnus’s armor and other rewards to the player’s home.

You can download Dry Wells — Legion Expansion on Nexusmods.

Fallout: New Vegas — is a role-playing video game released in 2010 by Obsidian Entertainment. The game is a spin-off of the Fallout series and takes place in the post-apocalyptic Mojave region four years after the events of Fallout 3. Players take on the role of a Courier who finds himself in the middle of a conflict between different factions for control of New Vegas and the Hoover Dam. New Vegas is known for its deep storyline, reputation system, variety of quests, and the ability to influence the fate of the game world. The game has gained a cult status among fans due to its atmosphere, complex moral dilemmas and high replayability.

We recently wrote that a demo version was released Fallout Vault 13 — it recreates the first game of the series in the fourth.

Source: Dsogaming

