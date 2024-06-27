«Fantastic Four» Marvel will show the 1960s «alternative» New York

The illustrated posters that Marvel posted on social media hinted to fans where the new Fantastic Four movie will take place, and now the head of the studio has confirmed these assumptions.

In the Marvel podcast (via EW) Kevin Feige noted that the events of the new movie «Fantastic Four» will really take place in the 1960s in a place «similar to New York».

«There was a poster of Johnny Storm flying through the air, overlooking the cityscape,» Fahey said. «A lot of smart people have noticed that it doesn’t really look like the New York we know, but it looks like the New York that existed in the 60s. These are smart observations».

«Fantastic Four» has cast Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Lady), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Baccarat (The Creature) in the lead roles. The cast also includes Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Gauser, Natasha Lyonne and Julia Garner, who will play a female version of the Silver Surfer.

The film is directed by Matt Shakman («WandaVigen») and written by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

Filming on «Fantastic Four» will begin on July 29, 2024, and is scheduled to begin on July 25, 2025.

As a reminder, the only Marvel movie to be released in 2024 will become «Deadpool and Wolverine». Earlier, the studio decided to make only 2-3 films a yearto overcome «superhero fatigue».