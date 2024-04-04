Julia Garner to play female version of Silver Surfer in «Fantastic Four»

Garner received an «Emmy» for her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama «Ozark» and was also nominated for her role as Anna Delvey in the series «Fictional Anna».

As reported by Deadline, Julia Garner will be joining the Marvel Universe in the upcoming film «Fantastic Four» — and, although plot details have not been revealed at this time, will likely appear as Shalla-Ball, one version of the Silver Surfer. The male version was previously played by Doug Jones in the 2007 movie «Fantastic Four 2: Invasion of the Silver Surfer».

Meanwhile, in the main super team the roles are divided between Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (The Torchman) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Creature).

The new «Fantastic Four» will be directed by Matt Shackman («Wanda/Vision») from a script by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Eric Pearson and Ian Springer. Production will begin this summer and the film is scheduled to premiere on July 25, 2025.

Earlier, it became known that Marvel postponed «Captain America: Brave New World» and «Blade» with Mahershala Ali to 2025. Also, the studio changes its production strategy to a more traditional one: with pilot episodes and showrunners who will fully manage the projects; and, according to Variety, even considered the return of Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson and other actors from the original «Avengers».