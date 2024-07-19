News Software 07-19-2024 at 17:26 comment views icon

Farewell to goo.gl: link shortening service will go into oblivion in August 2025

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Google continues to systematically reduce the list of services it offers to users. In the spring of 2019, the company announced about the closure of the Google URL Shortener service (goo.gl), which was launched 10 years before. And now we know when it will finally stop working.

Google has announced in a blog post that «it’s time to disable the maintenance of the Google URL Shortener» part. So, in a little more than a year, links in the format https://goo.gl/* will stop working and will display the 404 «Page not found» error message. The links will become broken from August 25, 2025.

One year before the shutdown, on August 23, 2024, goo.gl links will start displaying an interim page, notifying users that «this link will no longer work in the near future». This message will initially appear for «percent of existing links», which will increase as the deadline approaches. Google encourages developers to update affected links as soon as possible, as this interim page can lead to disruptions in link redirects.

When Google announced the closure of goo.gl about 5 years ago, the company encouraged developers to switch to the Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL) service, which has since stopped working as well.

Source: The Verge

