Final Fantasy XVI to be released on PC in September: demo available now

Square Enix has announced the release date of the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI. The single-player role-playing game was first launched on PS5 in June 2023, and two expansion packs were released in December and April of this year: Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide, respectively. Now PC owners will be able to join the game. Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida announced last September that the RPG would receive a PC port.

Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC on September 17th! Download and play the free demo from Steam or Epic Games Store now and pre-purchase today. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/7WjoixkDh1 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) August 19, 2024

Square Enix promises that Final Fantasy XVI will be released on PC on September 17, 2024. Interested players can already pre-order the game at Steam and Epic Games Store. The price is 1399 UAH. You can also pre-order the complete edition, which includes all the DLC. In this case, the price is 1999 UAH. At the same time, players are offered a demo version of the game in both stores. Progress from the part of the demo that covers the initial section of the game will be transferred to the full version.

Since the initial launch of Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix has introduced numerous updates to fix bugs and add quality enhancements, including the «quick end» feature to return to quest completers.

Source: The Verge

