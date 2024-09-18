First «live» unboxing of the iPhone 16 Pro — what has changed compared to its predecessor?

Some customers received their first iPhone 16s before the official launch, so videos with unboxing and an unofficial look at Apple’s new smartphones are being actively shared online.

In the first video posted on Twitter by user Majin Bu, you can see the Black Titanium variant — is visible and a new control button located on the right (primarily for easy access to the camera and adjusting options such as zoom).

As expected, the package does not include an Apple sticker, a small brochure with basic instructions, and a SIM card clip, but it does include USB-C cable

iPhone 16 Pro Unboxing pic.twitter.com/oiUtk5F928 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 16, 2024

In the second video, the model iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium is compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Blue Titanium. The new phone, equipped with a 6.3-inch screen, looks a bit bigger and thicker as expected — but that seems to be the end of the external differences.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro in comparison pic.twitter.com/LDnoozOTZF — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 17, 2024

The iPhone 16 Pro has an ultra-wide-angle 48MP camera and Apple’s latest Ceramic Shield material — but of course, these details are difficult to see just by looking at the phone. The new Pro models also feature a faster A18 Pro chip and promise longer battery life.

While it’s too early to comment on the phone’s performance, early indications are that buyers are more interested in the standard iPhone 16 models — demand for Pro versions has not yet met expectations.