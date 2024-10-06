First look at Xiaomi 15 Pro and 15 Ultra flagships — images, cameras, specifications

The first images of the upcoming flagships Xiaomi 15 Pro and Xiaomi 15 Ultra have appeared. The former is expected in October, while the company’s main camera phone is usually released later.

Website Smartprix together with an informant Kartikey presents an exclusive first look at the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The renders showcase the back of the smartphone in three colors — black, white, and silver, with a special Titanium edition also available.

The design of the smartphone follows the style of its predecessor. It has glass on both sides and a metal frame. This time, Xiaomi has slightly adjusted the dimensions to accommodate a larger battery and display. The camera unit has undergone significant changes, which now contains three lenses and a laser autofocus module, and the flash is located separately.

Xiaomi 15 Pro will have a 6.78″ AMOLED screen curved in four directions. AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, PPI over 500 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor (Snapdragon 8 Elite according to new data) combined with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

The main camera has a 50MP 1/1.3-inch Light Fusion 900 series sensor with f/1.4 aperture. There is also an ultra-wide-angle 50 MP lens and a new telephoto camera with Sony IMX858 5X, also 50 MP, with a focal length of 30 cm. The selfie camera will have a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone will also have Leica’s proprietary camera settings.

Xiaomi 15 Pro has a fingerprint scanner built into the display, stereo speakers, and IP68 protection against dust and water. The company promises up to 5 years of Android updates. The smartphone will get Xiaomi AI software, HyperOS 2.0 and satellite connectivity (exclusive to Titanium Edition), as well as a massive 6000 mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Website Playfuldroid with a link to the social network Weibo presents the look of another smartphone in the series, Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The top-of-the-line device in the series is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2025. According to rumors, the overall design language of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra makes it look similar to the 14 Ultra. The new scheme gives the first idea of its appearance. The post also contains information about the cameras.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will have thin bezels of the same size on all four sides. Although the screen appears to be flat, like the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro, it will have micro-bends on four sides. On the back of the device is a large round camera module with the Leica logo in the upper left corner and a periscopic telephoto camera on the right. At the bottom of the module are three other cameras — four lenses in total.

The smartphone will have a 1″ 50 MP Sony LYT-900 main camera, just like on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. There will also be a 200 MP Samsung HP9 periscopic telephoto camera, like the Vivo X100 Ultra. The 15 Ultra is expected to have a 50MP Sony IMX858 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP IMX858 telephoto camera.

The Xiaomi 15 series is expected to debut in China on October 23, followed by a global release in early 2025. Xiaomi has ambitious plans for 2025, including the launch of a buttonless smartphone. The price of the Xiaomi 15 series remains unconfirmed, but sources expect it to be on par with its predecessors.