Xiaomi 15 release date announced — smartphone will receive Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

Xiaomi has announced the presentation date of its next flagship. Xiaomi 15 will get a new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (not to be confused with Snapdragon X Elite).

It seems that Qualcomm has renamed the next top-end mobile processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which was rumored to be the one Xiaomi 15 was supposed to come with. Also, this year’s flagship will receive Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 operating system, based on Android 15 and focused on artificial intelligence.

The phone has recently received 3C certification in China. The model number 24129PN74C indicates that the phone has 90W fast charging capability — just like last year’s model. Also coming soon Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Pro, which are likely to be released at a different time.

The Xiaomi 15 is expected to have three camera lenses, including a 50 MP OmniVision main camera with an ultra-large 1/1.3″ sensor and a large aperture. Sources call the battery capacity 4800 mAh, 4900 mAh or 6000 mAh. There are also reports of IP69 water and dust protection.

New Xiaomi flagship processorSnapdragon 8 Elite will be Qualcomm’s first 3nm processor. The chip promises a significant —56% increase in graphics performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is also set to receive the Snapdragon 8 Elite, was recently spotted on Geekbench with a base clock speed of 3.53 GHz and a peak frequency of 4.47 GHz. The device managed to score 3011 points in the single-core test and 9706 points in the multi-core test.

According to the company’s announcement and the official poster, Xiaomi 15 will be unveiled on October 23.

