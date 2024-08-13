First reactions to «Alien: Romulus» — one of the best films in the series, making «gasp with horror»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The first journalists’ reviews of «Alien: Romulus» and they are extremely positive — Fede Alvarez is praised for the perfect «horror atmosphere» and special effects, and the cast is called powerful.

In general, all reviewers agree that Alvarez has managed to produce one of the best films in the 45-year franchise that started with Ridley Scott’s «Alien» in 1979. Here are quotes from some of the reviews:

Germain Lucier, Gizmodo: «Alien: Romulus — is a crazy roller coaster ride through all six previous «Alien» films, using their excerpts to tell a standalone story filled with blood and horror».

Jazz Tangkay, Variety: «This is one of the best movies in the franchise. Fede Alvarez does not disappoint. Great sound and world building. The special effects are so good that the movie gave me nightmares».

Richard Fink, MovieWeb: «A bloody monster movie with inventive set pieces that left me gasping for air».

Nico Caruso, Indie Critics: «Gripping from start to finish with amazing emotional stakes and an absolutely stunning third act. Alvarez brings incredible style and creativity to the franchise. The special effects perfectly captured the dark and harsh world of «Alien». Tense and scary, but not too much».

«Alien: Romulus» — is the seventh main film in the franchise and the ninth including the «Alien vs. Predator» crossovers. It is also the first film in the series to be released after «Alien: Covenant» in 2017. It was directed by Scott himself, but after disappointing box office results, he handed over his responsibilities for the next film to Fede Alvarez and retained only a producing role.

Set between the events of «Romulus» (1979) and «Aliens» (1986), «Romulus» tells the story of a group of young people who encounter an alien life form on an abandoned space station. The film stars Kaley Spaney, Isabela Merced, David Johnsson, Archie Renault, Spike Fearn and Eileen Wu.

In Ukrainian cinemas, «Alien: Romulus» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 15.