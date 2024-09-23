First video of Apple iPhone 16 Pro disassembly reveals the secret of the photo button

The newly introduced Apple iPhone 16 has been on sale for several days now, so it’s time to see what’s inside. The first video shows the iPhone 16 Pro’s internals and compares it to 15 Pro.

The video also demonstrates easy and professional ways to get inside an iPhone using a heating pad and a cover pry bar. It shows how to remove the iPhone battery. The author even uses films to protect camera lenses from dust and damage during disassembly.

Compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, the motherboard is smaller and more tightly packed, and the overall layout is very different. Heat dissipation is also better implemented, but repairs may be more difficult due to the more limited internal space.

The camera unit of the iPhone 16 Pro is larger, due to the presence of a 12 MP periscopic telephoto camera. The battery has a capacity of 3582 mAh — this is 9.4% more than the battery of its predecessor (3274 mAh). Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro, it is enclosed in a steel case that dissipates heat.

The interior of the smartphone is made of aluminum and graphene. Apple claims that the new case improves thermal performance by five times. The camera control button is not removable, it is laser-welded. The flexible charging port cable is separated from the microphone, which improves maintainability.

The last video shows the disassembly of the «big brother», the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

