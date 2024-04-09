«Fly Me To The Moon» — Ukrainian trailer for the satirical comedy about the 1960s space race starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum

The film is set against the backdrop of the historic landing of the «Appollo 11» spacecraft on the Moon.

«When NASA’s image is about to collapse, talented marketer Kelly Jones launches an unprecedented promotional campaign to turn things around. In doing so, she makes the job of landing the moon much more difficult for the entire NASA team. However, when the White House decides that the mission is too important to fail, Kelly is tasked with filming a fake landing as a backup. The uncompromising struggle for supremacy begins», — says the official synopsis.

The comedy stars Scarlett Johansson («The Avengers», «Lucy», «Black Widow») and Channing Tatum («Macho Man», «Super Mike»). Woody Harrelson, Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Nick Dillenburg, Christian Zuber complete the cast.

The series is directed by Greg Berlanti, who previously worked as a showrunner, writer and producer on «Arrow», «The Flash», «Flight Attendant» and «Riverdale», and also directed the films «Love, Simon» and «Heartbreak Club». The screenplay was written by Rose Gilroy.

The film «Fly Me To The Moon» will be released in Ukraine on July 11.

Trailer