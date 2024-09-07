For the «biggest» Apple fans: YouTubers created a 2-meter-high iPhone 15 Pro Max — and it works

Even a standard smartphone is extremely difficult to create from scratch, but imagine how much effort went into creating a two-meter-long (and working) version of the iPhone?

YouTube bloggers Matthew Perkins (DIY Perks) and Arun Maina (MrWhoseTheBoss) succeeded in doing so, and the giant iPhone, which reached 2 meters in height and weighed 200 kg, is officially listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The youtubers used an 88-inch LG Signature OLED TV as a basis, which was transformed into a «sensitive» screen using a large piece of touch foil fixed with transparent UV epoxy.

Next, large versions of the components were placed in an aluminum frame: speakers, volume and power buttons, and a camera with three lenses. It was the latter that cost the most, as Canon EOS R5 and Sony RX10 Mark 4 cameras were used to imitate the iPhone 15 Pro Max lens.

The only component that could not be reproduced was the iOS operating system, so the bloggers used an open alternative from Android. The Bliss OS recreated the feel of the iPhone’s home screen with a themed shell, and allowed the installation of Flappy Bird, something that real iPhone owners hadn’t been able to do for almost 10 years.

Despite the gigantic size of the creation, it turned out to be quite functional — it seems that you can even make payments, send emails, and make video calls through the mega-iPhone. In total, the bloggers’ whim cost $70,000.

The next big Apple event with the presentation of the new iPhone 16 will take place this Monday.

Source: Engadget