For the first time in 9 months: there are more offers for Manual QA without experience than for marketers

For the first time in the last 9 months, Manual QA offers without experience were received more than those for marketers.

About this reported Djinni, an anonymous job search service.

The Djinni Index of candidates with no experience grew in March not only because they sent fewer responses (by 23%), but also because recruiters sent them more offers (by 6%)

However, the share of offers to such candidates is still the smallest, less than 8%.

Reference.

The Djinni index is calculated as the number of offers received by candidates divided by the number of responses to vacancies.

The screenshot — shows the top 15 categories with the most offers to candidates with less than 1 year of experience.

As a reminder, we recently figured outThe report describes what was happening on the IT market in March.

In March 2024, the Ukrainian labor market underwent rather atypical changes: for the first time since November 2023, more than 100 vacancies were published. However, competition has decreased.

In March,according to Djinni statisticsThe highest number of hires was recorded in March, at 824. This is 44 more than in February and a hundred more than in January.

The distribution by specialty remained almost unchanged: