For the fourth season of «The Witcher», the torture scene of Ciri was filmed

Following the novels «Baptism by Fire» and «Swallow Tower» by Andrzej Sapkowski, the fourth season of «The Witcher» season will present a terrifying turn in Ciri’s life.

The third season ended with Freya Allan’s Ciri joining the to a group of young robbers who called themselves «Rats». In the gang, Ciri takes the pseudonym Falka. This historical name in the world of «Witch» indicates a change in her character. She was friendly before, but now she becomes involved in robberies and murders.

A baron whose daughter was robbed by «Rats» hires a famous killer, Leo Bonart, who was capable of killing not only humans but also witches. He will be played by Sharlto Copley in the fourth season. The Baron orders that Falka be delivered alive, and the rest of the «Rats» be killed. According to the books, Bonart dragged the chained Ciri around, beating and drugging her, and later forced her to take part in battles.

It is known that Freya Allan starred in a scene torture. In it, she is in rags and bruised. This scene was filmed during block 3, which means that it will take place in the fifth or sixth episode. It is likely that Leo Bonhart was involved in this torture scene.

In the books, Bonhart eventually decides to hand Ciri over to Nilfgaard. She is to be sold to Stefan Skellen, an agent of the Nilfgaard secret service, played by James Purefoy in the series. But in the end, Ciri escapes from Bonart’s clutches. Later on, Ciri will face another Nilfgaard mercenary, Rispat La Pointe, played by Andrew French.

«Rats» will be widely represented in the first four episodes of the fourth season. It is unlikely that their confrontation with Bonart will take place before the end of the fourth episode. So far, Kristel Alvin (Mistletoe), Ben Radcliffe (Giselaire), Aggie K. Adams (Spark) and Connor Crawford (Asset) have appeared during the third side of filming. This means that «Rats» will last at least until the fifth or sixth episode. it’s hard to say how the events will develop in more detail… the series often deviates from the book story very far and often.

Source: Redanian Intelligence