Foxconn builds the world’s largest Nvidia GB200 chip factory: «Demand is extremely high»

Taiwanese company Foxconn is expanding its activities in the field of artificial intelligence. The company is building a factory in Mexico that will produce GB200 chips for Nvidia. These components are key to the next generation of the computing platform Blackwell from an American company.

Benjamin Ting, Senior Vice President of Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Foxconn, emphasized the importance of cooperation with Nvidia. According to him, the demand for the Blackwell «platform is extremely high».

Foxconn CEO Yang Liu said that the new plant will have «huge production capacity». The company has already invested more than $500 million in the state of Chihuahua in Mexico.

Liu noted that Foxconn’s supply chain is ready «for the artificial intelligence revolution». The company «has advanced liquid cooling and heat dissipation technologies» required for the GB200 server infrastructure.

Foxconn, whose official name is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd the largest in the world is a contract electronics manufacturer. The company was founded by Taiwanese businessman Terry Gou in 1974. Foxconn is best known as main producer Apple products, including the iPhone.

However, the company also manufactures electronics for many other well-known brands, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony.

Although Foxconn’s largest production facilities are located in China, the company has been actively expanding its presence in other countries in recent years, In particular, in India, Vietnam, and Mexico. In addition to manufacturing consumer electronics, Foxconn is actively develops areas ofrelated to future technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G and electric vehicles.

Source: Reuters