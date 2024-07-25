Free Fallout London mod will be released today on GOG: «If there is no nuclear war»

The developers of the big mod Fallout: London mod announced its release today, July 25. The Fallout 4 modification can be found in the GOG game store — for free.

The development team says that Fallout: London will be released today, «unless there is a nuclear war». Although «war never changes», it seems unlikely. So, after years of waiting and several recent delays (in particular due to the next-generation update of Fallout 4), the Fallout: London is about to be available for download.

The large-scale mod, which is essentially a separate game, has a few caveats. First, you will need to revert to the previous version of Fallout 4 from Next-Gen updates. But don’t worry, the mod will do it automatically. You will also need 65 GB of free space, but this amount includes the main game, Fallout 4.

Almost ten years after the original release, Fallout: London offers one of the most extensive reimaginings of the game universe. The mod has only English language but is fully voiced by actors. It offers a huge open-world map in London, new factions, and a fascinating story. The developers suggest:

200 quests to change the future of London

20 factions fighting for power

7 companions you should take with you on a trip

15 districts created from scratch

Advanced dialog system

The mod will be available only for PC players, but there are rumors about its future porting to Xbox Download from GOG is not yet available, but it won’t be for long.

Source: Insider Gaming