From Barbie to The Sims: Margot Robbie to produce movie based on Electronic Arts’ life-simulation game

One of the most successful games in history is heading to the big screen.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Margo Robbie and her production company LuckyChap, and Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment will produce the film adaptation of The Sims.

The game’s publisher Electronic Arts will also be involved in creative and production activities, and Kate Herron, known for directing the first season of «Loki», will write the script with Briony Redman.

The Sims — is a computer-based life simulation game in which you can create a character by customizing their appearance and personality traits and perform everyday tasks such as cooking dinner or cleaning. And it’s one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, having sold over 200 million copies since its launch in 2000 (it has since expanded with many sequels and expansion packs — so characters can try their hand at show business, education, or even magic).

LuckyChap is currently considered one of the most successful production studios in Hollywood, thanks to billion-dollar success «Barbie» starring its co-founder Margot Robbie. On a certain level, The Sims has the same features as Barbie — there is no real narrative in the game, just like the doll, which has an endless series of images and professions.

LuckyChap also produced «Saltburn» for Prime Video and the comedy «My Old Ass» with Aubrey Plaza, which was sold to Amazon MGM Studios at the Sundance Film Festival for $15 million.