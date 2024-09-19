Garmin inReach Messenger Plus — $500 satellite communicator with the ability to send audio and photos

Garmin released an updated version of its inReach Messenger satellite communicator — with additional features and almost twice the standard price.

Garmin inReach Messenger Plus, in addition to sending text messages outside of cellular coverage, now allows you to send photos and voice messages via satellite (which can be an advantage in emergency situations when you need to send valuable information about equipment or injuries to search and rescue teams).

The device also allows users to share location updates or download weather forecasts. The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus also features a dedicated SOS button that connects users directly to Garmin’s 24-hour emergency coordination center.

Just like its predecessor, the device has an IPX7 rating (i.e., it can survive being submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes). It weighs 117 grams, and the diagonal of the display — 1.08 inches (160 x 68 resolution).

As for the battery life, it offers up to 600 hours on a single charge: with text messages or location updates every 10 minutes, or for sending 250 photos/audio.

For comparison: the original Messenger costs $300while the Plus version costs $500 excluding subscriptions. Pricing plans currently range from $11.95 to $49.95 per month, with advanced functionality for professionals and user groups.