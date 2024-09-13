Garry’s Mod sets a Guinness World Record: the best-selling PC game in history

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The new edition of the Guinness Book of World Records for Gamers 2025 has officially recognized Garry’s Mod as the most successful PC exclusive of all time. This sandbox game created by Facepunch Studios was released back in 2004 and quickly won the hearts of players.

Garry’s Mod is based on Valve’s game elements, including Half-Life 2, Portal, and Left 4 Dead. The game provides users with endless opportunities to interact with various objects, which has made it popular among players of all ages and interests.

Over the 18 years of Garry’s Mod’s existence dispersed has sold over 20 million copies on the Steam platform. This figure surpassed even such hits as Total War: Warhammer 2 and World of Warcraft, if we take into account only the PC versions.

The influence of Garry’s Mod on the gaming industry goes far beyond the game itself. The community has created popular modes such as Prop Hunt and Trouble in Terrorist Town, which have subsequently become separate phenomena. In addition, the game has become a platform for the creation of numerous machinima films.

Harry Newman, the game’s creator, admitted that he did not expect such a success. On social network X, he joked noted:

«I never thought I would become a record holder, and it wouldn’t be related to shrimp chips».

According to the SteamDBOver 24,000 users played Garry’s Mod simultaneously during the last day. The game is available for purchase at Steam for ₴169.

Source: Neowin

