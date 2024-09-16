Geely EX5 – an electric crossover with a range of up to 530 km will be released in Europe by the end of 2024

Geely is looking to expand into the international electric vehicle market with its next new product, the Geely EX5 electric crossover. Initially introduced in China as the Geely Galaxy E5 in August, the EX5 was originally developed as a global model. This electric vehicle has undergone rigorous testing in both left- and right-hand drive configurations to ensure its adaptability to different markets.

The Geely EX5 is 4615 mm long, 1901 mm wide, 1670 mm high and has a wheelbase of 2750 mm. The car is based on the Geely Electric Architecture (GEA) platform and meets regulatory requirements in 89 countries. Its electric drive system combines 11 main components into a single unit, which helps to reduce weight and increase efficiency.

The crossover is equipped with a 160 kW electric motor (320 Nm of torque) mounted on the front axle. Geely EX5 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. The car is equipped with batteries with a capacity of 49.52 kWh and 60.22 kWh, which provides a range of 440 km and 530 km, respectively (based on the CLTC standard).

The EX5’s interior comes standard with a 15.4-inch infotainment screen that supports 2.5K resolution. It is complemented by a 10.2-inch LCD instrument cluster display. The best equipment has a projection display. EX5 electronic systems are based on the 7-nm Dragon Eagle-1 chip.

Geely confirmed the release of the EX5 in Europe, Australia and some Asian countries and hinted that sales could begin by the end of 2024.

Source: arenaev